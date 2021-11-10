Left Menu

South African regulator to license 'provisional' spectrum ahead of auction

South Africa's telecoms regulator, ICASA, said on Wednesday it will license provisional radio frequency spectrum to prevent any connectivity disruptions while it finalises a permanent auction, which has been mired in court battles.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:53 IST
South African regulator to license 'provisional' spectrum ahead of auction
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's telecoms regulator, ICASA, said on Wednesday it will license provisional radio frequency spectrum to prevent any connectivity disruptions while it finalises a permanent auction, which has been mired in court battles. The move comes as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is withdrawing temporary spectrum assigned at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last year to help operators met a huge surge in data demand. That spectrum must be returned by operators by the end of this month.

The withdrawal led to a public outcry by industry players, already facing a spectrum crunch, and caused mobile operator Telkom - supported by MTN and Vodacom - to file court papers against the withdrawal. ICASA had said it would oppose it. On Wednesday ICASA said it believes that it is in the best interest of the public to have a provisional spectrum licensing arrangement in place over the next seven months to enable all other licensing processes to conclude while mitigating any possible service disruptions.

"ICASA is not a spectrum-hoarding regulator," its chairperson, Keabetswe Modimoeng, said. He added that the provisional licensing arrangement is an improved pro-competitive interim measure. "This provisional arrangement is tailored to deal with any network issues which may affect the provision of services to consumers in the intervening period," Modimoeng said.

The bands available for licensing from Dec. 1 to June 30, 2022, or three months after the termination of the National State of Disaster, are 700 megahertz (MHz), 800MHz, 2300MHz, 2600MHz and 3500MHz. ICASA said it will make a final decision on the successful applicants by no later than Nov. 26. Interested operators will, amongst others, pay an application fee, an acquisition fee and the spectrum licence fee.

The permanent licensing process - of auctioning long-term spectrum - was delayed by legal wrangling, after Telkom and broadcaster eMedia Holdings argued the auction process was flawed and obtained a court order to suspend it. With the legal wrangling resolved, ICASA aims to restart the auction process next March.

Also Read: Cricket-South Africa's Maharaj says De Kock controversy has galvanised squad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021