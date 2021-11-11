Google Pixel 6's Recorder app can now transcribe your voice in 3 new languages

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users can now use the Recorder app to instantly transcribe their voice into text in three new languages - French, German, and Japanese. It is worth mentioning that the app doesn't require an internet connection to transform audio into text.

Say bonjour, hallo, konnichiwa to Recorder. You can now use your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro to transcribe your voice in 3 new languages:🇫🇷 French🇩🇪 German🇯🇵 JapaneseYou won't even need an internet connection to do it!Learn more: https://t.co/ITQnxwbbiJ pic.twitter.com/KQZAVaBKLn — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 9, 2021

Introduced in 2019, the Google Recorder app is exclusive to Pixel devices. It lets you record and save audio, turn your speech into searchable words on your screen, and search through recorded audio files.

Using the Google Recorder app, you can search for words, phrases, or sounds, like music, laughter or applause within recordings.

Transcriptions, searches within recordings, and use of the new Google Assistant are available in English, French, German, and Japanese on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro whereas on Pixel 3 through 5a (5G), these features are only available in English.