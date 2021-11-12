Left Menu

Rubberized grips, metallic finishes returning to Xbox Design Lab

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-11-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 11:22 IST
Rubberized grips, metallic finishes returning to Xbox Design Lab
Representative image Image Credit: Xbox

Microsoft is bringing back rubberized grips and metallic finishes to Xbox Design Lab along with new color customization options. The customization program offers different ways to create your own personalized wireless controller.

Now, you can customize the features of your Xbox Wireless Controller even more with black rubberized grips which are available on both the back case and side grips. You can now choose from a palette of 19 colors including Sterling Silver, Pewter Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Abyss Black, Retro Pink, Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, Glacier Blue, Dragonfly Blue, Mineral Blue, Photon Blue, Midnight Blue, Regal Purple, Nocturnal Green, and Warm Gold.

Apart from this, the company is adding:

  • 3 new color options for controller parts
    • Dragonfly Blue
    • Military Green has been updated to Nocturnal Green providing a richer earth color
    • Electric Green has been updated to Velocity Green bringing this in line with the iconic Xbox color
  • New "Inspired by" controller designs from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Riders Republic

In addition, you can customize the controller body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, and View Menu Share buttons. You can also personalize your controller with a laser engraved message with up to 16 characters.

Xbox will build and deliver your custom wireless controller within 28 days of placing your order.

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021