Rubberized grips, metallic finishes returning to Xbox Design Lab

Microsoft is bringing back rubberized grips and metallic finishes to Xbox Design Lab along with new color customization options. The customization program offers different ways to create your own personalized wireless controller.

Now, you can customize the features of your Xbox Wireless Controller even more with black rubberized grips which are available on both the back case and side grips. You can now choose from a palette of 19 colors including Sterling Silver, Pewter Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Abyss Black, Retro Pink, Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, Glacier Blue, Dragonfly Blue, Mineral Blue, Photon Blue, Midnight Blue, Regal Purple, Nocturnal Green, and Warm Gold.

Apart from this, the company is adding:

3 new color options for controller parts Dragonfly Blue Military Green has been updated to Nocturnal Green providing a richer earth color Electric Green has been updated to Velocity Green bringing this in line with the iconic Xbox color

New "Inspired by" controller designs from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Riders Republic

In addition, you can customize the controller body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, and View Menu Share buttons. You can also personalize your controller with a laser engraved message with up to 16 characters.

Xbox will build and deliver your custom wireless controller within 28 days of placing your order.