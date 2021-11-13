Left Menu

TIMELINE-How Johnson & Johnson became the sprawling healthcare giant it is today

1961 J&J acquires Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which now makes ADHD drug Concerta and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine. 1997 The first lawsuit alleging that J&J’s Baby Powder contains cancer-causing asbestos is filed against J&J.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 01:43 IST
TIMELINE-How Johnson & Johnson became the sprawling healthcare giant it is today

Johnson & Johnson plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shake-up in the U.S. company's 135-year history.

Here is how J&J got to where it is today. 1886 Robert Wood Johnson partners with brothers James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson to found Johnson & Johnson in 1886. It originally focused on ready-to-use sterile surgical dressings.

1894 J&J begins producing Johnson’s Baby Powder. 1918 In response to a global flu pandemic, J&J begins selling a mask designed to limit the spread of the airborne viral illness.

1920 J&J invents Band-Aid and begins marketing it in 1921. 1944 J&J completes its initial public offering and becomes a publicly traded company. It had annual sales of around $95 million at the time, compared to more than $80 billion in 2020.

1959 J&J acquires Tylenol maker McNeil Laboratories. 1961 J&J acquires Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which now makes ADHD drug Concerta and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine.

1997 The first lawsuit alleging that J&J’s Baby Powder contains cancer-causing asbestos is filed against J&J. Since then, J&J has faced thousands of lawsuits and billions of liabilities and has ceased distributing Baby Powder in the United States and Canada. 1999 J&J acquires Centocor Biotech Inc, maker of Remicade for Crohn's disease, and renames it Janssen Biotech.

2012 Johnson and Johnson acquires orthopedic device maker Synthes for nearly $20 billion to expand its medical product offerings. 2017 J&J acquires Actelion for $30 billion, adding heart disease medicines such as Tracleer to its portfolio.

2020 J&J begins developing a COVID-19 vaccine. It received authorization to begin administering its COVID-19 shot the following year. Sources:

https://www.jnj.com/ https://www.asbestos.com/companies/johnson-johnson/

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021