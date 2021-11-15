Samsung accidentally reveals One UI 4.0 rollout schedule: Report

Samsung has accidentally revealed the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 upgrade rollout schedule for its devices. According to well-known leaker Tron (@FrontTron on Twitter), the company briefly pushed and then removed the One UI 4 upgrade notice on the Samsung Members app.

According to the notice, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will receive the One UI 4.0 update this month, followed by Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy S20 series and more devices in December 2021.

One UI 4 (Android 12) Upgrade NoticeThis is a translation of the now-deleted official Korean notice in Samsung Members.Since the notice is deleted atm, details are subject to change.Please take for references only. pic.twitter.com/qsAL0S6jT7 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 15, 2021

Below is the full One UI 4.0 (Android 12) upgrade roadmap for Samsung devices:

November 2021

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

December 2021

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Note 10/10+

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10/S10e

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Quantum 2

February 2022

Galaxy Tab S7/S7+

April 2022

Galaxy A51 5G

Tab S7 FE / S7 FE 5G

A90 5G

Tab S6/S6 5G

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy A Quantum

May 2022

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Tab Active 3

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A12

Buddy

Wide 5

Tab A7 (2020)

June 2022

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy M12

The tipster shared a screenshot of the notice on Twitter which has now been removed by the company (via). This suggests that the One UI 4 upgrade rollout schedule may change in the future.