Samsung accidentally reveals One UI 4.0 rollout schedule: Report

According to the notice, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will receive the One UI 4.0 update this month, followed by Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy S20 series and more devices in December 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:27 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has accidentally revealed the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 upgrade rollout schedule for its devices. According to well-known leaker Tron (@FrontTron on Twitter), the company briefly pushed and then removed the One UI 4 upgrade notice on the Samsung Members app.

Below is the full One UI 4.0 (Android 12) upgrade roadmap for Samsung devices:

November 2021

  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy S21+
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra

December 2021

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Galaxy Note 20
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G

January 2022

  • Galaxy Fold 5G
  • Galaxy Z Flip
  • Galaxy Note 10/10+
  • Galaxy S20 FE
  • Galaxy S10 5G
  • Galaxy S10/S10e
  • Galaxy S10+
  • Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Galaxy A42 5G
  • Quantum 2

February 2022

  • Galaxy Tab S7/S7+

April 2022

  • Galaxy A51 5G
  • Tab S7 FE / S7 FE 5G
  • A90 5G
  • Tab S6/S6 5G
  • Galaxy Jump
  • Galaxy A Quantum

May 2022

  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
  • Tab Active 3
  • Galaxy A32
  • Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A12
  • Buddy
  • Wide 5
  • Tab A7 (2020)

June 2022

  • Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022

  • Galaxy A21s
  • Galaxy Xcover 5
  • Galaxy M12

The tipster shared a screenshot of the notice on Twitter which has now been removed by the company (via). This suggests that the One UI 4 upgrade rollout schedule may change in the future.

