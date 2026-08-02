Following is a summary ​of current ​science news ‌briefs.

Will SpaceX ​paint its rocket pink? Investor questions ‌go beyond Moon and Mars ahead of first results

SpaceX's first earnings call ‌as a public company may ‌be expected to focus on AI spending and profits from its Starlink satellite communications network, ⁠but ​many ⁠retail investors have other things on their minds. Taking ⁠a page from Elon Musk's other ​big company, Tesla, newly public rocket ⁠maker SpaceX has opened an online venue ⁠for ​investors to ask questions ahead of a call about results ⁠that is expected to feature Musk. Users ⁠can submit ⁠questions and vote on which ones will be ‌answered, creating ‌a list ranked ​by popularity.