Reuters Science News Summary
SpaceX's upcoming earnings call as a public company may focus on AI spending and Starlink profits, but investors are also inquiring about the company's future plans and potential ventures.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Will SpaceX paint its rocket pink? Investor questions go beyond Moon and Mars ahead of first results
SpaceX's first earnings call as a public company may be expected to focus on AI spending and profits from its Starlink satellite communications network, but many retail investors have other things on their minds. Taking a page from Elon Musk's other big company, Tesla, newly public rocket maker SpaceX has opened an online venue for investors to ask questions ahead of a call about results that is expected to feature Musk. Users can submit questions and vote on which ones will be answered, creating a list ranked by popularity.