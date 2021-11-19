AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, has launched new initiatives to empower learners and make it even easier for them to access the latest technology skills and unlock new career possibilities.

The new initiatives include:

AWS Skill Builder

The AWS Skill Builder is a new digital learning experience that allows learners to quickly and easily access over 500 free, on-demand courses - including nearly 60 new cloud computing classes added this year. Available in more than 200 countries and territories, it offers engaging content to meet different learning goals and styles in 16 languages.

Addition of AWS courses to Amazon.com

In the U.S., shoppers can now access free AWS training courses - from cloud computing basics to advanced cloud architecture - on Amazon.com with a single click. It is available via the new "AWS Courses" section of the website.

Expansion of AWS re/Start

AWS is expanding its global reskilling program to unemployed and underemployed people seeking careers in technology, from 25 cities in 12 countries in 2020 to 95 cities in 38 countries by the end of 2021.

AWS re/Start is a full-time, classroom-based skills development and training program that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud and connects them to potential employers.

In addition to scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs, and coursework, learners build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills, the program also provides learners with professional skills including effective communication, collaboration, resume writing, and interview coaching to prepare them for employer meetings and interviews.

AWS Skills Center in Seattle

Amazon is launching its first dedicated, in-person cloud learning space, AWS Skills Center, designed for anyone who is curious about cloud computing and future job possibilities in the cloud - with little to no technical background required. The center also features a Cloud Discovery Space with interactive exhibits showcasing robotics, space, machine learning, gaming, and smart home technology to help inspire additional learning.

The AWS Skills Center in Seattle is opening to the public on November 22, 2021. The cloud giant plans to launch additional Skills Centers in the U.S. and globally in the future.