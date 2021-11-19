Warner Bros. Games' new videogame 'MultiVersus' will let players use cross-franchise characters

It's time for fans of Warner Bros.'s pop-culture franchises 'Batman', 'Superman', 'Game of Thrones' and others to rejoice, as the company is launching 'MultiVerus', a platform fighter videogame that introduces a two-on-two battle format with a cast of iconic characters and legendary universes. According to Variety, the free-to-play 'MultiVersus' is scheduled for worldwide release in 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support, Warner Bros. Games promises.

Characters coming to 'MultiVersus' are set to include: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes and DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe) and a new original creature called Reindog. The game will feature an all-star cast of talent lending their voices to the game, including Kevin Conroy as Batman, George Newbern as Superman, Abby Trott as Wonder Woman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog, Jeremy Shada as Finn the Human, Daniel DiVenere as Steven Universe, Estelle as Garnet and Andrew Frankel as Reindog.

"With 'MultiVersus' we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine a deep roster of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy," said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games. He added, "And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support upcoming seasons and ongoing game content."

In the game, every fighter will be outfitted with a set of combat mechanics, including customizable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters in the battles. For example, Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth attack will be paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, while Arya Stark's face-swapping ability will complement Superman's laser vision. The game's multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments, including Batman's Batcave and Jake and Finn's Tree Fort. 'MultiVersus' will also include one-on-one clashes and a four-player free-for-all mode where only one fighter can come out on top.

It's the first game developed by L.A.-based studio Player First Games. Tony Huynh, co-founder and game director of Player First Games, said the title has been built from the ground up to be "a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy." He added that the studio also is focused on providing "first-class online gameplay" through dedicated server-based rollback netcode. WB Games' 'MultiVersus' announcement comes as Disney preps the launch of its own battle game, 'Disney Melee Mania', exclusively on Apple Arcade, letting players face off with squads comprised of Disney and Pixar characters like Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Wreck-It Ralph, Moana, Buzz Lightyear and more.

Warner Bros. Games (formerly Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) is set to become part of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merged entity after that deal closes, expected in mid-2022. Pre-registration for upcoming 'MultiVersus' playtests is available now on its website, as per Variety. (ANI)

