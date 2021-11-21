Left Menu

Venezuela claims Guinness World Record for largest orchestra

Venezuela's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras - known as "El Sistema" - has set a new Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, the country's government said on Saturday. A week ago more than 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes as they sought to beat a Russian record that was set two years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 03:00 IST
Venezuela claims Guinness World Record for largest orchestra

Venezuela's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras - known as "El Sistema" - has set a new Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, the country's government said on Saturday.

A week ago more than 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes as they sought to beat a Russian record that was set two years ago. Venezuela's Information Minister Freddy Nanez and the Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, congratulated the musicians on Saturday in an address broadcast on state television.

The broadcast included a recording of Guinness World Records expert Susana Reyes announcing that the Venezuelan musicians had been successful in setting a new record after they played La Marche Slave by Pyotr Tchaikovsky for more than five minutes. Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"El Sistema" counts some 350,000 children and youths among its rank, playing in a network of 180 orchestras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021