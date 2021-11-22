MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition lands on Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to the Redmi Note 9 Pro units in India. The new firmware, version V12.5.2.0.RJWINXM, is a stable beta and weighs in at 711MB.

Here's the update changelog for the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update:

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced

Swift performance. More life between the charges.

Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.

Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.

Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone is offered with 128GB in-built UFS2.1 storage which can be expanded via microSD.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and for biometric authentication, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options onboard the handest are - Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.