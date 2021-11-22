Left Menu

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition lands on Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:59 IST
MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition lands on Redmi Note 9 Pro India units
Image Credit: Xiaomi
  • Country:
  • India

Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to the Redmi Note 9 Pro units in India. The new firmware, version V12.5.2.0.RJWINXM, is a stable beta and weighs in at 711MB.

Here's the update changelog for the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update:

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced

  • Swift performance. More life between the charges.
  • Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.
  • Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.
  • Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.
  • Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone is offered with 128GB in-built UFS2.1 storage which can be expanded via microSD.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and for biometric authentication, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options onboard the handest are - Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021