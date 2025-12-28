Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat

On its foundation day, the Rajasthan Congress accused both central and state BJP governments of threatening democratic principles and welfare laws. Concerns highlighted included the undermining of constitutional freedoms and dilution of laws enacted by congress-led governments.

Addressing a seminar in Jaipur, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed landmark laws like the Right to Information Act and MGNREGA are being systematically weakened, accusing the Centre of discrimination against opposition states in implementing these programs.

Additionally, the party raised environmental concerns, alleging plans to facilitate mining in the Aravalli range, potentially upsetting ecological balance. The Congress announced statewide protests and a nationwide campaign to counter these issues, defending its role in advocating for constitutional rights and public welfare.