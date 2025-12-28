Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat

Rajasthan Congress accused the BJP-led governments of undermining democracy and threatening the Aravalli range. Congress launched protests to defend welfare laws, particularly MGNREGA, weakened by the Centre. State president Dotasra urged activists to promote Congress’s ideology against BJP's governance and raised environmental concerns over mining in Aravalli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:11 IST
Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat
  • Country:
  • India

On its foundation day, the Rajasthan Congress accused both central and state BJP governments of threatening democratic principles and welfare laws. Concerns highlighted included the undermining of constitutional freedoms and dilution of laws enacted by congress-led governments.

Addressing a seminar in Jaipur, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed landmark laws like the Right to Information Act and MGNREGA are being systematically weakened, accusing the Centre of discrimination against opposition states in implementing these programs.

Additionally, the party raised environmental concerns, alleging plans to facilitate mining in the Aravalli range, potentially upsetting ecological balance. The Congress announced statewide protests and a nationwide campaign to counter these issues, defending its role in advocating for constitutional rights and public welfare.

TRENDING

1
Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

 India
2
Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny

Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative S...

 India
3
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
4
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025