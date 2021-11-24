New Netflix Hub on Spotify lets you access even more soundtracks, playlists

Spotify and Netflix have teamed up to launch an all-new Netflix Hub on Spotify that lets you access official soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts for your favourite shows, all in one place. By simply searching for "Netflix" on Spotify, you can find and sing along to the music behind some of your favourite Netflix shows.

"So starting today, the two streaming companies are coming together to launch an all-new Netflix Hub on Spotify where fans can get the full audio-streaming experience from the entertainment they love," Spotify said in an official release on Tuesday.

Within Spotify's new hub, you will have easy access to official playlists for buzzy TV hits like La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block, as well as the official soundtrack for shows like Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop. It also features Netflix-related podcasts such as Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), and The Crown: The Official Podcast.

In addition, you will see an enhanced album experience for Netflix's new action-packed Western film, The Harder They Fall, and enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the movie's soundtrack, led by Jay-Z.

As part of the collaboration, Spotify has also refreshed the La Casa De Papel destination to add new videos from the cast and the show's official playlist featuring tracks from the latest episodes.

Spotify said that its new Netflix Hub will update with new audio adventures, just like on Netflix. Free and Premium listeners in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India can access the new dedicated hub for Netflix.