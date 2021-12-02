Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509: What's new?
With this update, browsing the web in Microsoft Edge with Narrator has been made easier. More specifically, typing in edit fields - such as the address bar - is now easier and faster. When you press Ctrl + L to jump to the address bar, you can start typing immediately because scan mode will turn off sooner
Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The latest build includes improvements including new layout options for Start, clock and date, a long list of fixes and known issues as well.
Additionally, when navigating around the web, you will get more contextual information. For instance, required radio buttons and edit fields will now be read out as required, and more information about lists including list levels and accurate list indices will now be read out.
Apart from this, you will enjoy a more consistent scan mode navigation and hyperlink reading experience.
These improvements will be visible in Microsoft Edge version 97.0.4683.0 or higher.
Changes and improvements in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 include (via):
- You can now configure Start to show more pins or more recommendations based on your preference.
- When a secondary monitor is connected, your clock and date will now also be displayed on the taskbars of the secondary monitor or monitors for glanceability.
- For apps that send notifications for calls, reminders, or alarms that leverage Windows notifications in the OS, 3 high priority notifications will now be shown as stacked and shown at the same time. This means at any given time, you might see up to 4 notifications at the same time – 3 high priority notifications and one normal priority notification.
- As part of our ongoing effort to bring over settings from the Control Panel into the Settings app:
- We have moved the advanced sharing settings (such as Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) to a new page in the Settings app under Advanced Network Settings.
- We've made some updates to the device-specific pages under Printers & Scanners in Settings to show more information about your printer or scanner directly in Settings when available.
- Some of the entry points for network and devices settings in the Control Panel will now redirect to the corresponding pages in Settings.
- Added a new option to the Installed Apps page in Settings to sort the list from Name (Z to A), and accordingly, updated the previous "Alphabetically" option to now be called Name (A to Z).
- We'll now remember if you turn on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi while in airplane mode. Next time you use airplane mode, the radios will reflect your preference and stay on to make it easier to keep listening to headphones and remain connected while travelling.
- Windows Sandbox now supports reboot inside of its virtualized environment. For example, if you were to click the Restart option under the Power button in Start.
