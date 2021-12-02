Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509: What's new?

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The latest build includes improvements including new layout options for Start, clock and date, a long list of fixes and known issues as well.

With this update, browsing the web in Microsoft Edge with Narrator has been made easier. More specifically, typing in edit fields - such as the address bar - is now easier and faster. When you press Ctrl + L to jump to the address bar, you can start typing immediately because scan mode will turn off sooner

Additionally, when navigating around the web, you will get more contextual information. For instance, required radio buttons and edit fields will now be read out as required, and more information about lists including list levels and accurate list indices will now be read out.

Apart from this, you will enjoy a more consistent scan mode navigation and hyperlink reading experience.

These improvements will be visible in Microsoft Edge version 97.0.4683.0 or higher.

Changes and improvements in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 include (via):