Tragedy in Bangkok: Deadly Blaze in Popular Pub

A tragic fire at a well-known pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district has claimed the lives of 27 patrons. The incident, which took place on Sunday night, left many others injured.

In a press briefing on Monday, Chadchart Sittipunt, the governor of Bangkok, informed that 22 of the 63 individuals who sustained injuries are currently in critical condition.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosive fire, which has shocked the local community and raised safety concerns across the city.