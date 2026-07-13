Tragedy in Bangkok: Deadly Blaze in Popular Pub

A devastating fire at a popular pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district has resulted in the deaths of 27 people. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, left 22 of the 63 injured individuals in critical condition. Bangkok's governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, provided updates to reporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 03:42 IST
Tragedy in Bangkok: Deadly Blaze in Popular Pub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A tragic fire at a well-known pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district has claimed the lives of 27 patrons. The incident, which took place on Sunday night, left many others injured.

In a press briefing on Monday, Chadchart Sittipunt, the governor of Bangkok, informed that 22 of the 63 individuals who sustained injuries are currently in critical condition.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosive fire, which has shocked the local community and raised safety concerns across the city.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026