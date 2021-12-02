HFCL expands global business, appoints two industry leaders to further strengthen worldwide presence

HFCL Limited(HFCL), the leadingenterprise andintegrated next-gen communication product and solution provider today announced the appointment of two industry veteransin its two recently incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries in USA and Netherlands to bolster its international presenceand unleash non-linear growth for the Company in the global markets.

HFCL is one of the leading players in the Optical Fiber and Cable Business in India with significant manufacturing capacity and deploying the largest telecom networks in the Country. It also has a business presence in over 30 countries across the globe. Intending to garner scale globally and substantially increase its international business, HFCL has onboarded. Peter A Weimann as the CTO and Mr. Jochen Arms as the Vice President – Sales (DACH Europe)for the Optical Fiber&Cable (OFC) business.

With more than two decades of technology experience and holder of multiple patents and recipient of technology awards, Dr. Peter A Weimann will be the CTO for the Optical Fibre and Cable Business of HFCL Group. Dr Weimann has led development activities for multiple cable products from design to manufacture, fiber qualification and evaluation, material specifications for new products and applications and brought to market latest technologies in optical fiber cables for varied applications. Dr.Weimann is a Ph.D. from University of Minnesota and has a BS in Engineering from University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining HFCL, Dr. Weimann was the Director of Optical Cable R&D for OFS Fitel LLC. In his charter as the CTO, Dr. Weimann will lead HFCL's global foray into new generation OFC products across different industry applications.

Mr.Jochen Arms will be the Vice President – Sales for the European DACH Region and lead the sales and business development for HFCL Group's Optical Fiber and Cable products across industry segments for the region. Mr. Arms has held several sales leadership positions for industry-leading companies such as Prysmian, Corning, and Fujikura. He is also a member of the FTTH Council in Brussels, and of the Market Intelligence Committee. A linguist who speaks multiple European languages, Mr. Arms has addressed several conferences and forums on Broadband and Telecom industries.

Commenting on strengthening the global leadership team, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, "HFCL is a leading technology enterprise in India manufacturing a range of products in optical fiber cable ("OFC"), optical fiber, cable accessories, and telecom equipment, and is also one of the largest integrated telecom network providers in India. We are excited to welcome Dr. Peter Weimann and Mr.Jochen Arms as members of our global leadership team to provide further impetus to our international business. With their addition and our new investments in product development, HFCL is geared up to capitalize on the upcoming growth opportunity in the decade of digital transformation that we are seeing across industry verticals. We will move one step closer towards our mission to provide cost-effective, futuristic end-to-end telecom solutions to our customers globally." On his appointment, Dr. Peter Weimann, CTO for OFC Business, HFCL said, "Recently, HFCL has made many technical advances in Optical Fiber and Cable development and is making significant investments to build the product development infrastructure. I am excited to join the HFCL team and lead the product development efforts in the OFC business." Jochen Arms, Vice President - Sales for OFC Business (DACH region, Europe), HFCL said, "HFCL already is a pan-Europe player in the OFC business and has very ambitious plans to grow the business and expand into all new areas of Optical Fiber and Cable. I am excited to lead the Sales and Business development efforts of HFCL in the Europe region." About HFCL HFCL Limited is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up a modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary i.e. HTL Limited at Chennai along with FRP Rod manufacturing facility in its subsidiary at Hosur.

The Company's in-house Centre for Excellence in Research located at Gurgaon & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate futuristic range of technology products and solutions. Some of the newly developed products through R&D are Wi-Fi Systems, Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Electronic Fuses, Electro-optic devices, and Video Management Systems. There is a suite of products under development, which include Software Defined Radios, Routers, PON, 5G Transport and RAN products, Wi-Fi 5 and 6 access points, Point-to-multipoint Radios, and Ground Surveillance Radars among others.

For further details please contact: HFCL Limited Manoj Baid |Amit Agarwal manoj.baid@hfcl.com amit.agarwal@hfcl.com Phone: 011 3520 9400 Adfactors PR Poonam Saney Makhija |Shivangi Sinha poonam.saney@adfactorspr.com shivangi.sinha@adfactorspr.com Phone: 9819004968 | 9836643500

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)