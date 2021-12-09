Left Menu

Soccer-Boca Juniors beat Talleres in shootout to win Copa Argentina

Boca Juniors beat Talleres 5-4 on penalties to win the Copa Argentina on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes. The title, their 49th domestic trophy according to Boca stats, guarantees them direct entry into the group stages of next year’s Copa Libertadores.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-12-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 08:36 IST
Soccer-Boca Juniors beat Talleres in shootout to win Copa Argentina
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Boca Juniors beat Talleres 5-4 on penalties to win the Copa Argentina on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes. The Buenos Aires side triumphed despite playing the last 25 minutes with 10 men after Juan Ramirez was sent off.

Boca scored all five of their penalties, with Hector Fertoli’s spot kick saved by Boca keeper Agustin Rossi. The title, their 49th domestic trophy according to Boca stats, guarantees them direct entry into the group stages of next year’s Copa Libertadores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021