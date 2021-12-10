How Gaming Is Embracing Reward And Loyalty Schemes

If someone asked you to think of the loyalty and rewards schemes that you are familiar with, the chances are that specific types might spring to mind. For instance, you may mention certain retailers that operate such programs, or you could even reference that coffee shop you regularly visit.

However, the concept has been embraced by a range of different areas in recent years, with a particular emphasis now being placed on it within the world of gaming.

Staying engaged

The gaming industry is undoubtedly a massive area these days and it takes in a vast array of different elements. While many people still play games on PCs and consoles, a variety of experiences are also available at the touch of a button on mobile.

In addition, the titles out there cover a range of genres, from action and adventure to puzzles and sports. Considering this level of choice, it perhaps makes sense that some developers and organizations are pulling out the stops to keep their audience engaged with rewards and loyalty schemes.

But, how are they doing it? Well, one part of the industry that has wholeheartedly embraced the concept is the world of online casinos. This article examining the available bonuses at online casinos in Canada puts a spotlight on the range of promotions offered by the sites. It also makes a specific reference to VIP and loyalty programs and outlines how they often let players collect points that can then be exchanged for benefits. The site states that these benefits might include VIP tournaments, a personal account manager or an invitation to sports or other events.

Loyalty rewards

Another approach to rewards and loyalty schemes has seen specific video game franchises offer perks to returning gamers.

Gamespot.com recently outlined how Playground Games had launched loyalty rewards for Forza Horizon 5. The website explained that players can get free cars if they have played specific Forza Motorsport or Forza Horizon titles. It added that the cars would also be the vehicles that featured on the cover of each game, with the rewards including the 2013 McLaren P1 and 2017 Ford GT.

Forza franchise veterans, here are all the Loyalty Rewards that await you on day one.Playing each of these games before you start #FH5 will unlock that car. pic.twitter.com/dnxHDzTuqw — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 28, 2021

Gamers also have the option to consider the rewards on offer in schemes like Amazon Prime Gaming. The official website explains how a range of perks are featured within an Amazon Prime membership. It states that members can get access to new games through the scheme, while they can also secure various weapons, skins and upgrades.

On the agenda

It is an interesting time in many sectors right now, but the gaming industry is always an intriguing one to put under the spotlight. While loyalty and rewards schemes are making a splash in a range of settings, they are clearly very much on the agenda in this world.

It will be interesting to see how the trend evolves and whether developers and organizations can come up with exciting new ways to provide special offers. In the meantime, many gamers may well be keeping their eyes peeled for the best possible perks.

