No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there should be no compromise against cybercriminals even as he gave a clarion call to wage a war on cyber crimes.

''Go after the cyber criminals. Come what may there should be no compromise. We have zero tolerance for them and the time has come to wage a war on cyber crimes,'' Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said at the launch of 'Cyber Secure Karnataka' campaign.

The programme was organised by Youth Empowerment and Sports Department of Karnataka.

Bommai said the state has introduced the Credit Information Report (CIR) number system, which is the first of its kind in the entire country, wherein an FIR would be registered and bank accounts of the victim and the offenders would be frozen following just a mobile phone communication.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated it and it is being emulated by other states as well.

Referring to use of Dark Web in narcotics supply, child trafficking and illegal arms supply, Bommai said, ''All this come through cyber route. Our government started CEN (Cyber, Economic offences, Narcotics) police stations when I was the Home Minister. Our government has declared a war against narcotics.'' Stating that only police stations were not enough to tackle the drugs and narcotics menace, Bommai said the fight needs technology, modern equipment and funds. In this regard, he assured every assistance to enable the government machinery to go after the cyber criminals.

''As the criminals have a wide network, we need to widen the Cyber Security Network,'' the Chief Minister said and advised officials to seek the cooperation and suggestions from the union government in this regard.

He called upon the youth to use their digital knowledge and gadgets as a weapon. ''Use the technology for good cause with social responsibility to better their future.'' According to him, there is always an element of vulnerability as far as the users are concerned, for digital security involves coding by human talent.

He told the gathering that cyber crime poses a risk to the security of women as well.

