Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to unforeseen medical circumstances, event organizers said Sunday. The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were unable to travel to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sundays concert.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:23 IST
The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances,” event organizers said Sunday. The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were “unable to travel'' to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday's concert. “The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,'' the statement added. The band offered no immediate comment about the issue on its social media. The Foo Fighters last performed in Fresno, California, on Thursday and had been scheduled to end their rock tour in Abu Dhabi.

Instead, organizers said that Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and France's DJ Snake would perform at the concert that closes the Formula One season at Yas Island, off the east coast of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

