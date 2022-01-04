Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery on gut blockage -report

Reuters | Brasília | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:41 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery on gut blockage -report
Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery after being hospitalized due to an intestine obstruction, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday, saying he is responding well to treatment.

According to Folha, Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Macedo has decided to maintain a treatment based on antibiotics and a nasogastric tube. Macedo was vacationing in the Bahamas and arrived in Brazil on Tuesday.

The latest medical team note on the Brazilian president, released late on Monday, said he was improving and did not present signs of fever or abdominal pain, but added that an operation was yet to be ruled out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022