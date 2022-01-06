China cyberspace regulator says it will build solid national cyber security barrier

China will speed up establishment of a comprehensive internet governance system and build a solid national cyber security barrier, the cyberspace regulator said on Thursday. China will win the battle for core technologies in the information field, it said in a statement on its website.

It also stressed the need to expand and strengthen mainstream online opinion.

