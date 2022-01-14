Left Menu

Cyber attack takes down many Ukrainian government websites

On some of the websites is a text in three languages - Ukrainian, Polish and Russian - saying all data of Ukrainians uploaded to the network had become public. Security officials are not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-01-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 12:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A mass cyberattack was carried out on Thursday night on websites of the Ukrainian government, some of which were not accessible on Friday morning. The websites of the ministry of foreign affairs, the cabinet of ministers, agrarian policy, security and defence council and the ministry of education all appeared to be not working.

"Due to the global attack on the night of Jan. 13-14, 2022, the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science is temporarily down," the ministry said on Facebook. On some of the websites is a text in three languages - Ukrainian, Polish and Russian - saying all data of Ukrainians uploaded to the network had become public.

Security officials are not immediately available for comment.

