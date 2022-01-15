Left Menu

U.S. approves possible $88 million sale of intelligence equipment to France

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2022 01:47 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of around $88 million worth of sensor pod suites and other equipment to France, according to an announcement made on Friday.

British company BAE Systems is the principal contractor, the release from the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

