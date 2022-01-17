IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom has selected Nokia to extend its fiber optic network in Portugal, allowing the operator to deliver highly secure, fiber optic data center interconnect (DCI) cloud connectivity among metro areas.

As data theft is becoming more and more common, IP Telecom has tapped Nokia to provide a network solution that includes multiple 100Gbps and 200Gbps wavelengths, protected with encryption and secure against quantum computer attack.

IP Telecom, which operates three major data centers in Portugal (Lisbon, Porto and Viseu) will be able to improve the safety of each customer's data. The network expansion reaches out to additional nodes throughout the country, increasing the operator's access to customer locations via additional encrypted 100Gbps and 200Gbps wavelengths, Nokia said in a statement.

In addition, the network will be ready to deliver 400GE services in the future.

The Nokia solutions include:

Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) - It lets you deploy services rapidly, reduce network TCO, and extend network lifecycles. The 1830 PSS platforms transform traditional DWDM into a flexible transport layer with capabilities such as 100G 600G transport wavelengths, agile wavelength routing, and scalable multilayer switching and services.

- It lets you deploy services rapidly, reduce network TCO, and extend network lifecycles. The 1830 PSS platforms transform traditional DWDM into a flexible transport layer with capabilities such as 100G 600G transport wavelengths, agile wavelength routing, and scalable multilayer switching and services. Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect – Modular (PSI-M) - It provides flexible, modular and scalable optical networking solutions for data center interconnect (DCI) applications.

- It provides flexible, modular and scalable optical networking solutions for data center interconnect (DCI) applications. Nokia 1830 SMS secure management server - It supports centralized key management for the entire cryptographic life cycle of each encrypted service. Using a powerful processor and security enhanced operating system, it generates the quantum-safe keys from physical spawned entropy to perform the encryption, ensuring each end customer is protected against unauthorized data tapping in the fiber optic network.

"Nokia's modular optical networking solution allows us to easily upgrade each customer's cloud DCI as needed and at the same time, ease any concerns about data protection. The encryption capabilities are a differentiator for us," said Pedro Mendonca, IP & Telcos Director at IP Telecom.