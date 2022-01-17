Left Menu

ColorOS 12 stable version rolling out to Oppo Reno 5 Pro/5G, Reno5 Z 5G

ColorOS 12 stable version rolling out to Oppo Reno 5 Pro/5G, Reno5 Z 5G
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The ColorOS 12 stable update, the latest version of Oppo's custom Android skin, has started rolling out to the first batch of Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno5 Z 5G in different regions.

As per the posts on the Oppo Community Forum, the ColorOS 12 stable version is rolling out in the following regions:

Reno 5 Pro

  • Region: Pakistan
  • Detectable Version: A.12/A.13
  • Target Version: C.14

Reno 5 Pro 5G

  • Region: India and Thailand
  • Detectable Version: A.12/A.13
  • Target Version: C.14

Reno5 Z 5G

  • Region: Saudi Arabia and the UAE
  • Detectable Version: A.12/A.13
  • Target Version: C.14

To apply for the ColorOS 12 stable version, go to Settings > Software Updates > tap the gear icon on the top > Trial Version. The update is rolling out in stages and will be received by a limited number of users today.

The ColorOS 12 global version was introduced in October 2021. It brings a refreshed design and several new features for improved productivity, privacy and security. These include Omoji, personalized 3D Avatars with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions, Smart Sidebar 2.0, Quick Glance cards, App Cloner, three-finger translation for Google Lens, Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing, among others.

