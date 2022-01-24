Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications company, has deployed Ericsson Private 5G, a next-generation private cellular 4G and 5G network tailored to drive Industry 4.0 and the digital transformation of industrial sectors.

"This world-first deployment in partnership with Telstra represents an important step towards automation and control through intelligent 5G connectivity," said Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand.

Ericsson Private 5G utilises a single-server 5G dual-mode core to facilitate both 4G LTE and 5G Standalone (SA) simultaneously. The private wireless connectivity platform optimizes and simplifies business operations with cloud-based network management, keeps sensitive data on-premise, has zero downtime upgrades and guarantees high performance through Service-Level Agreements (SLAs).

Telstra Enterprise customer AgriFood Connect will be the beneficiary of this new technology. The duo has successfully deployed industrial IoT capabilities over 5G standalone that can support a variety of business requirements such as asset condition monitoring and the collection of data from machinery, Ericsson said in a press release on Monday.

"The combination of a dedicated network in partnership with Telstra's existing Network capabilities can facilitate the implementation of a whole variety of new and emerging technologies. Challenging locations in regional Australia, where there is comparatively limited backhaul capacity, will greatly benefit from this technology," said Telstra Network and Infrastructure executive Iskra Nikolova.

Ericsson Private 5G is easily installed within hours at any facility and can be scaled to support larger coverage areas, more devices and higher capacity when needed.