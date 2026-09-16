Prisoner Swap Boosts US-Belarus Relations Amid Ongoing Tensions

In a bid to improve diplomatic ties, Belarus has agreed to release 25 prisoners following negotiations with the United States, represented by envoy John Coale. In return, sanctions will be lifted from two Belarusian companies, Lakokraska and Bellesbumprom.

The release marks a significant step in the easing of strained relations. However, human rights groups like Viasna report Belarus continues to hold over 900 political prisoners, alleging charges of 'extremist' activities and criticism of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The release is seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts, but critics, including exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, argue it does not signify genuine political reform and urge Western governments to push for more comprehensive change.