Gaza's Story Through 'Thirteen in Gaza': A Film Beyond Borders

'Thirteen in Gaza', a Palestinian drama by filmmaker Hosam Abu Dan, portrays the struggles of Palestinians in Gaza through the eyes of a 13-year-old girl. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and emphasizes the importance of storytelling from the local perspective of those living in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:31 IST
Gaza's Story Through 'Thirteen in Gaza': A Film Beyond Borders
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A new Palestinian drama, 'Thirteen in Gaza', seeks to shed light on the daily struggles faced by those living in the Gaza Strip. Directed by Hosam Abu Dan, the film tells a poignant story through the eyes of Raghad, a 13-year-old girl navigating life's challenges with her father.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film underscores the necessity of narratives told by those who experience them firsthand. In an interview, Abu Dan highlighted the significance of using one's own language to tell their story, capturing a unique perspective on life in the war-torn region.

Filming took just 12 days with a small crew due to logistical challenges in Gaza. Despite being unable to attend the festival in person, Abu Dan holds pride in creating a film that projects the dreams and desires of Gaza's people, emphasizing their right to a peaceful and normal life.

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