Tragedy in Gaza: Rescuers Battle Against the Rubble

Rescuers in Gaza scramble to find survivors in a collapsed apartment building, which killed at least 16 Palestinians. The tragedy highlights the dire consequences of ongoing airstrikes and the urgent need for safer living conditions. Critical shortages in rescue machinery and equipment hinder the efforts to save lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:37 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Rescuers Battle Against the Rubble

On Wednesday, rescue workers in Gaza faced a grim task as they searched through the debris of a bombed-out apartment building that crumbled overnight. This tragic collapse claimed the lives of at least 16 Palestinians, including children, and left dozens more trapped under the rubble.

The civil defence team reported that among the deceased were five children, and 14 others sustained injuries. In total, nearly 100 individuals are believed to remain beneath the wreckage. Videos have emerged depicting the desperate efforts to rescue survivors, with rescue workers even using their bare hands due to machinery shortages.

Alessandro Mrakic from the U.N. Development Programme noted the challenging conditions faced by rescuers. As Gaza struggles with limitations imposed by Israeli restrictions, the lack of equipment exacerbates the situation. The U.N. and Palestinian officials stress the urgent need for safer structures to prevent further tragedies.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026