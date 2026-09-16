Tragedy in Gaza: Rescuers Battle Against the Rubble

On Wednesday, rescue workers in Gaza faced a grim task as they searched through the debris of a bombed-out apartment building that crumbled overnight. This tragic collapse claimed the lives of at least 16 Palestinians, including children, and left dozens more trapped under the rubble.

The civil defence team reported that among the deceased were five children, and 14 others sustained injuries. In total, nearly 100 individuals are believed to remain beneath the wreckage. Videos have emerged depicting the desperate efforts to rescue survivors, with rescue workers even using their bare hands due to machinery shortages.

Alessandro Mrakic from the U.N. Development Programme noted the challenging conditions faced by rescuers. As Gaza struggles with limitations imposed by Israeli restrictions, the lack of equipment exacerbates the situation. The U.N. and Palestinian officials stress the urgent need for safer structures to prevent further tragedies.