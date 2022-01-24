Google's new Pune office to open in second half of 2022; hiring begins now

Google today announced its plans to open a new office in Pune, India, by the second half of 2022. The company has already started hiring Cloud Googlers for its new location.

"India has long been a hub for technology and innovation, and the strong talent pool here makes it a strategic location for Google Cloud to invest in our cloud infrastructure, grow our operations and expand our workforce to support our growing customer base," Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering, India, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

At the new Google Cloud office in Pune, teams in Cloud Product Engineering, Technical Support and Global Delivery Center organizations will help build advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud for as their trusted partner in their digital transformation journey.

The expansion is the latest in a series of investments by the cloud giant to fuel its customer growth and valued offerings to organizations of all sizes. Last year, Google launched a new Cloud region in Delhi NCR, its second Google Cloud region in India and 10th in the Asia Pacific, and also announced a new global goal of equipping more than 40 million new people with Google Cloud skills.