EU will be ready to respond to any Russian cyberattacks, Borrell says

The European Union is prepared to defend against any possible Russian cyber attacks if Russia invades Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday, also offering expertise to Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, who chaired a meeting of EU foreign ministers, said the bloc wanted to send a strong message that it was united against any Russian aggression.

"We will be ready to respond .... We are also looking to help Ukraine on cyber and hybrid threats," Borrell told a news conference.

