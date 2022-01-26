Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to take place on February 9

After months of leaks and rumours, South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially announced the date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The information regarding the launch event was shared on Samsung India's official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked , February 9, 2022 at 8.30 PM. Register now: http://spr.ly/6014KHvco."

The event will be live-streamed so all the fans and tech fanatics can witness the new stuff being unveiled in real time. The company also posted a video on its YouTube page, asking to "break through the night" and "break the rules of light", teasing the improved low-light photography capabilities of the new Galaxy S smartphones.

Samsung is expected to launch three new phones at the event - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Along with the smartphones, the company might also launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series at the event. A recent leak revealed the lineup will include three devices - a regular Tab S8, a larger Tab S8+, and an even bigger and more powerful Tab S8 Ultra.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy Tab S8 will come in silver and black colour variants alongside the S Pen stylus. This will be Samsung's smallest tablet from the Tab S8 trio with an 11-inch LTPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2560x1600px resolution. The device will have a 13MP main and 6MP ultrawide cams on the back, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset at the helm and an 8,000mAh battery. The software side will be covered by Android 12 with One UI 4 on top.

As per previous reports and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.06-inch dynamic AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch dynamic AMOLED display and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly sport an LTPO Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The displays of the smartphones are rumoured to have a refresh rate up to 120Hz. The Galaxy S22 series will be reportedly powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 SoC depending on the market.

The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphones are rumoured to sport a 10MP camera. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to have a 108MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup at the back and a 32MP selfie shooter at the front of the phone. (ANI)

