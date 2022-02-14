No Russia at this year's Munich Security Conference - event chair
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The Russian government has decided to not send a representative to this year's Munich Security Conference, said Wolfgang Ischinger, who chairs the event that will start Feb 18.
The conference, known as "Davos for defense", brings together the world's defense and security elite in Germany. It comes at a sensitive time, with the United States warning of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
