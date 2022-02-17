Left Menu

No changes to insignia, legal action against those spreading false narrative: Delhi Police

However, a senior official said police personnel are wearing a commemorative badge on their uniform, atop their name plates, to mark the prestigious award of colours to the force by the President in 1954.They will wear this badge also to commemorate the platinum anniversary celebrations of the Delhi Police, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has said that no changes have been made to its insignia and strict legal action will be taken against those spreading ''false narrative''. However, a senior official said police personnel are wearing a commemorative badge on their uniform, atop their name plates, to mark the prestigious award of colours to the force by the President in 1954.

They will wear this badge also to commemorate the platinum anniversary celebrations of the Delhi Police, the official said. In a tweet in Hindi, the Delhi Police said that no changes have been made to its insignia. ''Some social media users with ulterior motives are trying to discredit Delhi Police, incite people by spreading false narrative about the new Delhi Police 'Colours'. We condemn the false allegations and assure strict legal action against such social media accounts,'' police tweeted. In 1954, the President had honoured the Delhi Police by awarding it with 'colours', according to an official order. ''It is essential that we remember this singular honour to our organisation, lest the 'Colours' remain confined to rooms and quarter guards. As such, to commemorate the platinum anniversary celebrations of the Delhi Police, it is desirable that all ranks of Delhi Police wear the 'Insignia' culled from the 'Colours', on their uniforms from February 16 as a mark of respect to the 'Colours'. The same shall be worn atop the name plate in the right side of the uniform,'' the order said.

