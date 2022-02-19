You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST
Snapchat has introduced a new feature that allows you to temporarily share your live location with trusted friends and family members. You can enable 'temporary live location sharing' for 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours.
To share your temporary real-time location with friends:
- Open the Snapchat app
- Go to a Friendship Profile
- Tap "Share My Live Location" under the 'Snap Map' section
- Choose the duration of location sharing (15 mins, 1 hour, or 8 hours)
You can share your Live Location while remaining in Ghost Mode and can choose to stop sharing at any time without prompting a notification.
To stop sharing your Live Location:
- Go to the Profile of the friend that you want to stop sharing your Live Location with
- Tap 'Stop' under the 'Snap Map' section
Make sure you and your friends get home safely with temporary location-sharing. https://t.co/LraXuy3KbK pic.twitter.com/JSABu2oRqd— Snapchat (@Snapchat) February 18, 2022
- READ MORE ON:
- Snapchat live location sharing
- Snapchat
Advertisement