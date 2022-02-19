Left Menu

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Snapchat)

Snapchat has introduced a new feature that allows you to temporarily share your live location with trusted friends and family members. You can enable 'temporary live location sharing' for 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours.

To share your temporary real-time location with friends:

  1. Open the Snapchat app
  2. Go to a Friendship Profile
  3. Tap "Share My Live Location" under the 'Snap Map' section
  4. Choose the duration of location sharing (15 mins, 1 hour, or 8 hours)

You can share your Live Location while remaining in Ghost Mode and can choose to stop sharing at any time without prompting a notification.

To stop sharing your Live Location:

  1. Go to the Profile of the friend that you want to stop sharing your Live Location with
  2. Tap 'Stop' under the 'Snap Map' section

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

Resume Inc. Launches World's First Blockchain Resume Builder

Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China r...

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

