You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

Snapchat has introduced a new feature that allows you to temporarily share your live location with trusted friends and family members. You can enable 'temporary live location sharing' for 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours.

To share your temporary real-time location with friends:

Open the Snapchat app Go to a Friendship Profile Tap "Share My Live Location" under the 'Snap Map' section Choose the duration of location sharing (15 mins, 1 hour, or 8 hours)

You can share your Live Location while remaining in Ghost Mode and can choose to stop sharing at any time without prompting a notification.

To stop sharing your Live Location:

Go to the Profile of the friend that you want to stop sharing your Live Location with Tap 'Stop' under the 'Snap Map' section