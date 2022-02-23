EU to set 1400 GMT deadline for approval of Russia sanctions

European Union governments expect to set a 1400 GMT Wednesday deadline for formal approval of a package of sanctions drawn up to punish Russia for its move on two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, a senior EU diplomat said.

The 27 member states are expected to agree on the sanctions by 1000 GMT, and then there will be a so-called "written procedure" process until 1400 GMT at which time they will be formally adopted.

