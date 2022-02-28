Left Menu

Greek gaming firm OPAP halts betting on Russian sport events

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:10 IST
OPAP Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's biggest gaming firm OPAP on Monday halted betting on Russian sports events in solidarity with Ukraine where a Russian invasion continued for the fifth day.

OPAP said it has stopped offering betting on any match related to Russian competitions, including football, basketball, and volleyball, either online or through its outlets in Greece.

"In these extremely difficult times, all our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people," OPAP said, adding that all bets placed in Russian matches so far were considered valid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

