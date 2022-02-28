Ericsson and Econet partner to launch 5G in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's Econet has partnered with Ericsson to launch 5G services in the capital city of Harare. The partnership marks a significant milestone in light of the operator's digital transformation journey.

"Working with Ericsson to launch 5G in Zimbabwe is an important milestone in our digital transformation journey. As we deploy the network across the country, our goal remains that of meeting and addressing our customers' needs using the latest technology available," said Econet CEO Douglas Mboweni.

The partnership will see Ericsson providing its latest energy-efficient and high-performing Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G Evolved Packet Core (EPC) solutions to Econet, which will boost the latter's capacity and user experience with significantly faster network speeds - up to 10 times than 4G.

With 5G, Econet will be able to offer services such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for homes, small enterprise businesses, schools and other consumer and business customers. The next-gen technology will also increase financial inclusion in the country's urban and rural areas.

In a press release on Monday, Ericsson said that its common Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) platform will help Econet achieve a smooth migration experience from 3 and 4G networks, as the company rolls out 5G in the country.

"We continue to strengthen our long-term partnership with Econet by providing Ericsson's latest technology in Zimbabwe. 5G will play a critical role in accelerating the digitalization of the economy, increase financial inclusion and stimulate next-generation innovation for consumers and enterprises in the country," said Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa.