Infidigit Celebrates its Gargantuan Win in the Drivers of Digital Awards

Infidigit bags two Gold Awards for Spinny & ICICI in The Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit MUMBAI, India, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infidigit Consultants, a prominent Search Engine Marketing company based out of Mumbai, has proved its mettle yet again by bagging the highly coveted awards for two categories—the 'Best Use of Digital Media/Platform in the Insurance Category' and 'Best Search Marketing Campaign'. While the former was bagged for tactically reducing organic cost per lead for ICICI Prudential, the latter was for boosting non-brand clicks for Spinny.

Every year, the Driver of Digital Awards and Summit acknowledges the contributions of enterprises, agencies and individuals who have contributed tremendously towards improving digital applications, services, marketing, and more, by leveraging the power of automated processes. Several factors have come together to ensure that the Drivers of Digital Awards is the most coveted and sought-after honour for the digital fraternity in India.

This year, Infidigit was in the spotlight for its lucrative search engine optimization campaigns for the following brands.

Spinny Spinny is one of the best among emerging market leaders in used car buying and selling platforms in India. Spinny has more than 20,000 trusted buyers and more than 2000 cars. Since Spinny operates in a competitive space, their aim to stand out and bring something new to the table required expert strategic planning.

Since SEO was an untapped area for Spinny up until Jan 2021, they chose to trust Infidigit's SEO team to fulfil their optimisation requirements and formulate an action plan. Rubi Gupta, the AVP Marketing & Growth expressed her gratitude, saying, ''Within 11 months, we observed an improvement in non-brand clicks by 169% and organic users by 131% with more than 800 keywords ranking in the top 10 positions. As a result, our overall organic numbers improved. With that said, we hope to achieve similar milestones in the future.'' ICICI For several years now, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has consistently been among the topmost companies in the life insurance sector in India. With the growing demand for Retirement, Annuity Plans and life Insurance plans, ICICI Prudential wanted to improve its Organic Visibility and reduce Organic Cost Per Lead.

Post collaborating with Infidigit, ICICI Prudential was able to achieve a reduction in organic cost per lead by 5X. With this success, here is what their team had to say, ''We are happy and proud to receive the Gold Award for 'Best Use of Digital Platform in the Insurance Category'. This win truly means a lot to us and could not have been possible without the superlative collaborative efforts taken by the Infidigit and the ICICI Prudential Team.'' Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit, was delighted to give his two cents on the honourable win: ''We are proud to be able to implement such innovative campaigns for Spinny and ICICI Prudential in a very short time frame. A significant credit goes to the clients' teams who showed great enthusiasm in executing the campaign in a seamless manner. We continue to identify key impactful items in accordance with best SEO practices and chase bigger milestones in the future.'' Infidigit also offers its expert SEO services for brands such as cure.fit, Zivame, Mochi, Nalli, Lifestyle, and Walmart-owned Myntra, among other renowned brands across the world.

About Infidigit Infidigit is a Mumbai-based SEO-first agency with clients from across the globe. Founder Kaushal Thakkar and his young team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in Asia. Infidigit's team of professionals strongly believes in data-driven decisions, and are known to deliver exceptional results. Laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, Digital Crest Awards, Masters of Modern Marketing Awards (mCube), among many more, are testimony to the same.

