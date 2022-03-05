China says science, tech spending reached 320.55 bln yuan in 2021

China's Finance Ministry said on Saturday that the government's total spending on science and technology reached 320.55 billion yuan ($50.73 billion) last year, 99.3% of the budgeted figure.

The government's total spending on the sector is expected to rise by 7.2% in 2022, the ministry said in a budget report. ($1 = 6.3188 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)