IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM today announced the launch of the industry's first cloud service to help businesses protect their critical enterprise data from cyberattacks and insider threats across multiple cloud environments.

"Protecting critical data across multiple platforms can be incredibly complex -- but all it takes is one weak link to put a company's entire security strategy at risk. That's why we're giving clients one single point of control – allowing them to know who has access to their critical data at all times – even on other clouds," says Hillery Hunter, General Manager, Industry Clouds & Solutions, CTO, IBM Cloud.

Available on IBM Cloud, Unified Key Orchestrator leverages the company's encryption capabilities, hybrid cloud expertise and automation. Designed to give clients a clear understanding of their data security posture, it alleviates the complexity of maintaining encryption across hybrid environments.

According to IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2022, cloud environments are becoming a growing target for cybercriminals looking to access and capitalize on sensitive data residing across complex multicloud environments.

Leveraging the new service by IBM, organizations can maintain full visibility and control over who has access to their critical data, while running workloads across hybrid cloud environments and in the location where it needs to ensure data sovereignty.

"By making it possible to securely manage encryption keys with a single point of control – including across other public clouds – IBM is proving that what it cares most about is clients and what truly keeps them up at night, not where their data is stored. Unified Key Orchestrator also eases the management burden which is aggravated by the security talent shortage by making it possible for businesses to demonstrate compliance across multiple cloud platforms – which can be incredibly complex – faster and easier," said Frank Dickson, VP of Security & Trust at IDC.

Unified Key Orchestrator is part of IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services. More information can be found here.