Windows 10 KB5011543 update brings search highlights

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 KB5011543 update for version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2 that bumps up their OS builds to 19042.1620, 19043.1620, or 19044.1620, respectively.

This update introduces a new feature called search highlights that presents interesting moments like holidays, anniversaries, and other moments in time both globally and locally. For enterprise customers, it will feature the latest updates from their organization and suggest people, files, and more.

The search highlights feature in Windows 10 is rolling out in a phased manner and a broad availability will occur in the coming months, Microsoft said.

Other highlights of the Windows 10 KB5011543 update include:

Updates an issue that prevents Android device users from signing in to some Microsoft applications, such as Microsoft Outlook or Microsoft Teams.

Updates an issue that causes the Back button of the credentials window, where you sign in, to become invisible in high contrast black mode.

Key changes in this update include (via):