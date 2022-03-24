Google meet now lets all meeting attendees use noise cancellation capabilities

Google Meet has added the ability for all meeting attendees to use noise cancellation capabilities if the feature is available for the meeting organizer's Workspace edition or if the user joins a meeting using any Google Meet hardware devices including Logitech Room Kits, ASUS Room Kits and Chromebase for meetings.

Also, if a user has noise cancellation, it will function in all meetings regardless of whether the meeting organizer has noise cancellation or not.

Noise cancellation helps limit distractions in your video call. Meet can remove background noises such as typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site.

"We hope that by making noise cancellation available to all meeting attendees will help improve the quality of meetings by limiting background noise distractions," Google said.

Noise cancellation is on by default for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Frontline, Enterprise Plus, and Workspace Individual Subscriber accounts.

Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade accounts.

For all Google Workspace accounts: If the settings is on by default for your organization in a meeting with other people outside of your organization, they can also use this feature during that meeting.

