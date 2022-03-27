Left Menu

Pixel 6 latest update has turned down notification vibrations

The latest software update for Google's Pixel 6 phones has affected the intensity of the notification vibrations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:24 IST
Pixel 6 latest update has turned down notification vibrations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The latest software update for Google's Pixel 6 phones has affected the intensity of the notification vibrations. According to The Verge, as Google tweaks the version of Android it distributes to phones running its custom Tensor chip.

Instead of problems with Wi-Fi or a slow thumbprint scanner, this time, it's affecting another key feature: notifications. They still pop up on the phone just as regularly, but for some reason, the strength of the vibration is now significantly weaker than it was before. As per The Verge, it is also noticeably softer for incoming calls, and some people have reported missing phone calls as a result. A number of posts on social media sites and comments suggest it is affecting pretty much everyone with one of the devices.

Adjusting the phone's strength slider seems to have no effect, which suggests the problem is a bug rather than something intentional. Users who are unhappy with the change may have to wait for another update or install another app that lets them adjust vibrations directly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

