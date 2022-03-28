Samsung unveils new Smart Monitor M8 with magnetic SlimFit Cam

Samsung on Monday unveiled its latest Smart Monitor series, the M8, with slim design, UHD resolution and a magnetic SlimFit Cam. M8 is now available to pre-order globally in four colors - Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green.

Design and display

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes with an iconic slim design, with its thinness being 11.4mm - about three-quarters slimmer than the previous models. It features a height adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt functionality to help users find the perfect position.

It sports a 32-inch UHD display with 3,840 x 2,160-pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is a magnetic SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor and can be removed at any time. The camera supports Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions to follow and capture an individual speaker.

The display also features adaptive picture technology to enhance viewer comfort by automatically adjusting display brightness and color temperature.

Productivity

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 provides a perfect home office environment without using a PC by connecting to various IT devices via the upgraded Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface offers all services needed to work on one screen, helping users wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the smart monitor.

Using SmartThings Hub, users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to track IoT devices throughout the house easily with the app's intuitive control panel highlighting all information provided by other devices connected to the M8, including light switch and plug power.

The Smart Monitor M8 is also equipped with a high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone that uses an Always On Voice function, displaying conversation information on screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off.

Entertainment

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 also allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV.