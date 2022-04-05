Left Menu

Dr Lal PathLabs launches pilot project to transport blood samples using drones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:03 IST
Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Tuesday said it has launched a pilot project to use drones for transporting blood samples.

The use of drones would expand Dr Lal Pathlab’s services to inaccessible locations, the company said in a statement.

Pilot projects are being launched across multiple remote, semi-urban and rural locations to experiment multiple-use cases that eliminate challenges like congestion due to traffic, poor road conditions and inaccessibility, it added.

''As the leader in diagnostic industry, Dr Lal PathLabs is committed towards integration of new technologies into its existing logistics systems to further expedite sample collections. The use of drones could significantly speed-up regular and emergency medical care in rural areas and help save lives,'' Dr Lal PathLabs Head Logistics & Home Collection Amit Aggarwal noted.

The company is initiating pilot projects in different parts of the country.

''If these first trial runs are successful, we are hopeful to expand drone sample collection services at scale across India soon,'' Aggarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

