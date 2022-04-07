Left Menu

Sri Lanka's new cenbank chief to hold monetary policy meet on Friday -source

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 07-04-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 10:21 IST
Sri Lanka's new cenbank chief to hold monetary policy meet on Friday -source
Sri Lanka central bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's new central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, set to take office on Thursday, will hold a monetary policy meeting the following day, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"The monetary board meeting will be held on Friday afternoon," said the source, who declined to be identified ahead of the announcement.

The policy is likely to be unveiled the following morning, after which the new governor is expected to lay out his priorities and plans at a news conference, the source added.

Also, Read: Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange halts trading after sharp fall

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022