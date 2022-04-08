U.S. reacts to "horrific and devastating" images of railway station attack
The White House on Friday decried the "horrific and devastating images" of a deadly attack on a train station in Ukraine.
The United States will continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in an interview with CNN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
