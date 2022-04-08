Slovakia to get fourth Patriot battery after giving its S-300 system to Ukraine
Slovakia's allies will place the fourth Patriot air defence system in the NATO country to secure its territory after it donated its S-300 system to Ukraine, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday.
The ministry said the Patriot battery would arrive next week, in addition to batteries brought to Slovakia by Germany and the Netherlands in March, and stay in Slovakia for as long as needed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
