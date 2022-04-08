Left Menu

Slovakia to get fourth Patriot battery after giving its S-300 system to Ukraine

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:16 IST
Slovakia to get fourth Patriot battery after giving its S-300 system to Ukraine
Slovakia's allies will place the fourth Patriot air defence system in the NATO country to secure its territory after it donated its S-300 system to Ukraine, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday.

The ministry said the Patriot battery would arrive next week, in addition to batteries brought to Slovakia by Germany and the Netherlands in March, and stay in Slovakia for as long as needed.

