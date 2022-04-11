Google, AWS-backed AI and computer science research institute launched in Bulgaria

A new Google-backed AI and computer science research institute was launched Monday, April 11, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Created in partnership with ETH Zurich and EPFL Lausanne, the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) will open in September 2022 and provide world-class facilities to create and nurture deep-tech startups.

INSAIT is backed by the Bulgarian government with an endowment fund of nearly USD100 million. Supported with additional investment from DeepMind, a Google-owned artificial intelligence firm, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the institute will attract high-quality diverse talent and big technology companies in Easter Europe, establishing the region as a world-class destination for computer science research.

The new research institute will focus on conducting world-class research, attracting outstanding international scientists, and training the next generation of graduate and undergraduate students. Its computer science and AI research will span topics such as quantum computation, robotics, cyber security, machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and automated reasoning, among others.

Google said that it is investing USD3 million over the next three years to provide INSAIT with cloud computing resources and access to its Tensor Processing Unit Research Cloud.

"I know there's no shortage of talented researchers, computer scientists and engineers in Eastern Europe – indeed, Sofia is already ranked as one of Europe's top tech cities – but historically, the lack of local facilities, funding and support has meant limited opportunities for basic research," said Slav Petrov, Distinguished Scientist at Google Research.

Start-up researchers at INSAIT will get the following benefits:

€200,000 to work on up to two years of research that can lead to deep-tech startups, with the option to bring up to two team members.

Access to world-class scientific advisors and mentors

Access to diverse talent

Access to the top-tier US and European and local investors

More information can be found here.